Meet Christine!

The Happy Tails Animal Shelter Pet of the Week is Christine, a timid kitten that is not vicious but will need time to adjust to a new situation.
Christine is current on her vaccinations, spayed and litter box trained. Her birthdate is Sept. 19, 2020, and her intake weight was 6.9 pounds.
To visit Christine or any of our other shelter animals, text or call Mandy at 219-204-8611 and she will help schedule an appointment.
Also, you can leave a message at our shelter with your name and number. The shelter number is 574-278-7102. Leave a message on Happy Tails’ Facebook page, or email happytails@urhere.net.
Our wish list priority at this time is still dry and moist kitten food. Our everyday needs are Dawn dish soap, Fabuloso, bleach, tall kitchen bags and scoop-able cat litter.
We are always in need of volunteers to help with the feeding and cleaning of our cats cat dogs. If you have a couple of hours once a week, we will certainly accept the help.
Happy Tails has donation boxes at Kroger, Rural King and at the shelter’s front door.