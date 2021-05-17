WATSEKA, ILLINOIS — Iroquois Memorial Hospital is excited to welcome Renee McGinnis, RN, as the new Iroquois Home Health clinical coordinator.
Renee McGinnis is a registered nurse who brings 14 years of nursing to IMH’s Home Health team, according to a news release. She received her Associate in Nursing from Kankakee Community College in May of 2012. She then went on to get her Restorative Nurse
Certification from MDS Institute in May of 2018. She worked as a CNA at Prairieview Lutheran Home/Faith Place, where she eventually moved up to an RN, then the Restorative RN Supervisor. Renee grew up in Chebanse, Illinois, and still lives in the
community. She became a nurse because she enjoys helping others. The mother of three brings experience and a heart full of compassion.
“The Home Health team is welcoming, and already feels like a close knit family,” McGinnis said. “It is a nice feeling.”
Iroquois Home Health allows family members to continue the healing process at home, where they are most comfortable and close to loved ones. The Iroquois Home Health team has an accumulation of 300+ years of experience and has been caring for patients in Iroquois, Ford, Livingston, and Vermilion counties for more than a quarter of a century. For more information on Iroquois Home Health call 815-432-6175 or visit imhrh.org.