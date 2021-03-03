Mayor Bill Crusinberry provided an update on the status of a few of the vacant buildings in downtown Hoopeston during Tuesday’s city council meeting.
Crusinberry said the owner of the former Countryside Mall building has been assessed a $100 daily fine due to the condition of the building.
Several months ago, a section of the roof of the building collapsed and spurred fears that other portions of the building could collapse onto the street. The city blocked off the sidewalk in front of the building and has been in contact with the owner seeking action to remedy the situation.
Crusinberry said the owner of the building had been in town recently and was seeking day laborers to clear the debris out of the building.
Crusinberry said the owner had asked permission to have the day laborers in the building.
Crusinberry reached out to the city attorney for an opinion on the matter and said the only way he’d allow the day laborers to work in the building would be if the owner provided the city with some kind of insurance policy to cover any injuries that happen in the building.
“I said ‘I don’t want to see you start to clean it out until I could see some kind of insurance and get an opinion from our attorney,’” he said.
Crusinberry said the move by the owner really doesn’t satisfy the mandated agreement with the city’s hearing officer.
“He wanted to see a proposal by an established contractor to clear out the debris,” Crusinberry said.
Crusinberry said the owner claimed that, since it’s mostly hand labor to clear out the debris inside the building, he couldn’t get anybody local to do the work aside from day laborers.
Crusinberry said he had spoken with the owner on Tuesday about the work and told him they couldn’t start working in the building until he got some answers.
Crusinberry also provided an update on Bzzzz’s Bar.
The bar, which was severely damaged by a fire in March 2019, has sat largely untouched save for the removal of its awning a few months ago.
While addressing the building was delayed by an extended investigation by the Illinois State Fire Marshal’s office, the building has been cleared for demolition for several months and the city has taken the building’s owner to city court to see that the situation is addressed.
Crusinberry said the building owner’s lawyer had said they were willing to sign an agreement that the building was dangerous but weren’t willing to agree to a daily fine.
“We’re going to ask the hearing officer to impose a fine until it’s done,” he said.
Crusinberry said the next hearing about the building will be next week and he hopes the hearing officer will take the same stand he took with the Countryside Mall building.
Crusinberry also gave an update on the clean up of the former Hoopeston Plumbing and Heating building which collapsed several months ago.
He said the city has been unable to get the heirs of the building’s deceased owner to respond to them regarding the building.
Crusinberry said the city will likely need to put a lien on the property.
Alderman Jeff Wise asked why the city isn’t suing the estate to see that the situation with the building is resolved.
Crusinberry said there isn’t an estate associated with the building, though he said the city could attempt to sue each heir individually.
Wise asked if they could issue a daily fine to the heirs like they’ve done with the Countryside Mall property.
Crusinberry said the city could issue the fine, but pointed out that city court has no subpoena power, so there’s no way to compel them to come to court to be fined.
“The trouble with city court is that if they don’t come, we have no power to subpoena,” he said. “We send them a letter requesting they come, but we do not have subpoena power.”
Crusinberry said the next step beyond city court would be to file the case in the circuit court which does have subpoena power.
Crusinberry said he would talk to the city’s hearing officer about the property as well.
Local resident David Webber asked the council about funds that might be available for a skate park in the city.
The idea of a skate park has been raised several times over the years and a group did raise some money for the project.
Alderman Carl Ankenbrand estimated there is about $4,000 that is set aside for the skate park project.
Webber asked if there was a location the city had in mind for the skate park when it was discussed previously and if the city would be willing to contribute anything for the project.
Crusinberry said the money that was raised previously should still be available, but the city hasn’t accrued any additional money for it through the budget process.
He said the trouble with the project before was that estimates for the cost of the project was around $50,000.
Ankenbrand said they had talked about putting the skate park in Northside “Cheese” Park.
Webber mentioned that Gibson City had just finished their skate park and that he had contacted the contractor who put in the skate park in Paxton for an estimate on a 5,000 square foot park, but said they could possibly do something smaller.
Crusinberry recommended Webber investigate some of the grants that the Illinois Department of Natural Resources offers.
“Sometimes they have a lot of grants available that people don’t realize they have,” he said.
Crusinberry said he hopes Webber can get the ball rolling on the project.
After this discussion, Alderwoman Robin Lawson asked about the new basketball hoops that were purchased for McFerren Park and when they would be installed.
Crusinberry said that Silgan had paid for over half of the cost of the new basketball hoops.
Crusinberry said the hoops are in storage and the city is waiting the until ground has thawed and they coordinate their efforts with Silver Bros to handle the concrete work for the project.
In other business:
- The council approved the 2020 Motor Fuel Tax expense statement.
- The council tabled a resolution regarding a cooperation agreement with the Vermilion County Housing Authority.
The council had several questions regarding the wording of the agreement and didn’t feel comfortable approving it as is.
Crusinberry said he would see if he could Andrew Mudd, the attorney for the housing authority to attend a future meeting to discuss the agreement in detail with the council and answer some of their questions.