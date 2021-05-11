JASPER COUNTY, Ind. — Spring is in full swing and summer will be on its way in no time. Before your schedules fill up for the month, don’t forget to pencil in a book discussion at your local library!
DeMotte’s Book Club will be meeting Tuesday, May 18th at 2PM or 7PM to cover the book The River by Peter Heller.
Wheatfield’s Books and Coffee will be gathering Monday, May 24 at 2PM to discuss the book Gap Creek by Robert Morgan.
Rensselaer’s 4th Wednesday Men’s Book Group will be meeting May 26 at 10 AM to cover the book The Lincoln conspiracy: the secret plot to kill America’s 16th president—and why it failed by Brad Meltzer. The Men’s group was created for men, but anyone can join in person or via Zoom. Contact Rachel at (219) 866- 5881 with any questions.
Rensselaer’s 4th Thursday Book Discussion will be meeting in person or via Zoom on May 27 at 1PM to discuss The Book Woman of Troublesome Creek by Kim Michele Richardson. Contact Rachel at (219) 866-5881 with any questions.
For more details or to reserve a copy, please call or visit your local library.