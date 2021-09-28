Mary A. Kellams, 87, of Seymour, formerly of Indianapolis, passed away on Friday, September 24, 2021, at Schneck Medical Center surrounded by her loving family. She was born in 1934, daughter of the late George and Lucille (Conner) Fowler in Hoopeston, Illinois. On July 1, 1966, she married Otto “Tom” Kellams, and he preceded her in death.
She was a member of St. Ambrose Catholic Church. Mary loved to sew, tend to her garden, and was a mall walker.
She is survived by her children, Carol Baldus, Joe (Shirley) Sears, and Tommy Kellams; grandchildren, Robert Sears, Jared Sears, Jonathan Sears, Devonnia Tscheulin; great-grandchildren, Will Sears, Anna Sears, Chase Tscheulin, Katie Tscheulin, Brennen Sears, and Trinten Sears; several step-grandchildren; brother George (Donna) Fowler.
Mary is preceded in death by her beloved husband; parents; son in law Thomas Baldus; great-grandson Brandon Sears.
Visitation will be held on Sept. 30 at St. Ambrose from 9 a.m. until time of service at 10 a.m. Rosary will be recited at 9 a.m. Thursday morning.
Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. at St. Ambrose on Sept. 9.
Graveside service will be on Friday at Floral Hill Cemetery in Illinois at 11a.m. Central Time.
Memorials may be given to St. Ambrose Catholic Church.
All arrangements have been entrusted to Voss & Sons Funeral Service in Seymour.