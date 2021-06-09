Mary Ann Hamer
Mary Ann Hamer, 94, of Rensselaer, passed away at Creasy Springs in Lafayette. Mary Ann was born in Pine River, Minn., on Aug. 26, 1926, the daughter of Adelor and Cecilia (Homan) Trudeau.
Mary Ann attended the Rensselaer school system. Mary Ann married the love of her life, Robert L. Hamer, on Dec. 29, 1943, in Crown Point, and were married for 63 years. He preceded her in death on Jan. 21, 2006.
She was a member of the Women’s Bowling Association for 64 years and qualified to attend Senior Nationals. Bowled to age of 92. She also enjoyed gardening and caring for her lawn to perfection. Mary Ann was an avid card player.
Mary Ann is survived by her children Nickolos (Susan) Hamer, of Rensselaer, Dr. Douglas (Adele) Hamer, of Lake Charles, La., Elizabeth “Libby” (Dwayne) Ellrich, of Rensselaer; 11 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren.
Mary Ann was preceded in death by her husband Robert; her parents; four brothers, Elmo, Wilford, Clifford and Jerome Trudeau; and two sisters, Delores Trump and Elizabeth Grow, both of Rensselaer.
A private family graveside service will be held at Memory Gardens in Rensselaer on June 18, 2021, at 10 a.m. Jackson Funeral Chapel has been entrusted with the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association (www.alz.org/get-involved-now/donate) or Special Olympics, (www.specialolympics.org/get-involved/donate).
