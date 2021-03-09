Marjorie Joan Leslie, 87, of Hoopeston, IL, passed away at 11:15 P.M. Friday March 5, 2021 at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, IL. She was born September 26, 1933 in Orange County, Indiana, the daughter of Fred and Geneva (Moffatt) Nelson. She married William Leslie and he preceded her in death in 2003.
She is survived by one sister, Edith Baldwin of Hoopeston, IL; two brothers, Joe (Peggy) Nelson of Watseka, IL and Chris (Nancy) Nelson of Oswego, IL; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; infant son, Robert; one sister, June Gholson; one brother, Fred Nelson, Jr.; one sister-in-law, Georgia Nelson; and two brothers-in-law, Vern Gholson and Cliff Baldwin.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 A.M. Thursday March 11, 2021 at Floral Hill Cemetery in Hoopeston, IL.
Memorials may be made to Autumn Fields 325 E. Orange St. Hoopeston, IL 60942 or to the donor’s choice.
Anderson Funeral Home in Hoopeston is handling the arrangements.