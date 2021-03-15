The Covington Community Foundation is pleased to announce the establishment of the Mariah (Martin) Zabriskie and Sean Zabriskie Scholarship Fund which will benefit graduates of Covington High School, according to information provided.
The Mariah (Martin) Zabriskie and Sean Zabriskie Scholarship Fund was founded by Mariah (Martin) Zabriskie and Sean Zabriskie in early 2021 to (a) inspire and support students pursuing an undergraduate or graduate education in science, technology, engineering, and/or mathematics (STEM) or the Business fields of finance, accounting, economics, or management; (b) “pay it forward” for the scholarship Mariah received when she graduated from Covington High School in 1991; © to honor and continue the mission of Mariah’s grandfather, Thomas O. Martin, who was instrumental in starting the original “Dollars for Scholars” program in Covington in the 1960’s; and (d) to encourage students, once they graduate and can afford it, to also “pay it forward” to the next generation of CHS students and create their own scholarship, or give to an existing one. It is Mariah and Sean’s hopes and intent to do their small part to help raise up the next generation of thinkers, inventors, and leaders.
Both Mariah and Sean came from humble beginnings and neither had a mentor early in their career to help them navigate the difficult and often confusing world of corporate and institutional organizations and they had to learn on the fly. They believe that every bright and hard-working student deserves a mentor if they do not have one. So, as part of this scholarship, Mariah and Sean both commit to being available in person or via phone for career counseling, mentoring, or encouragement for any scholarship recipients if they can do so, whether the student is still in school or long after graduation. Both have been in management at prestigious organizations in the fields of technology, scientific research, and pharmaceuticals, and will strive to give relevant, actionable advice and guidance.
Dale White, CEO of the Community Foundation said, “It’s been a pleasure to work with Mariah and Sean in establishing this scholarship. They have done a phenomenal job in thinking through the criteria of the scholarship and why they want to give back to the Covington community.”
Donations to the Mariah (Martin) Zabriskie and Sean Zabriskie Scholarship Fund may be mailed to: Covington Community Foundation, ATTN: Mariah (Martin) Zabriskie and Sean Zabriskie Scholarship Fund, PO Box 175, Covington, IN 47932 or made online at www.wicf-inc.org.