Marc R. Ernst
Marc R. Ernst, 46, of Monticello, passed away Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at Monticello Healthcare.
He was born May 9, 1975, in Elmhurst, Ill., to Gerald (Judy) Ernst and the late Linda (Czerwonka) Takriti.
Marc was a graduate of Glenbard East High School in Lombard, Ill. He enjoyed fishing, music, garage sales, the morning paper and his coffee, and spending time with his family.
In addition to his father, he is survived by sister Jennifer (Scott) Hayes, of Seattle; niece Coral; aunt and godmother Deborah (Hank) DeParis, of Monticello, aunt Lana Lingenfelter, of Cedar Lake, Ind.; uncle and godfather Bill (Kate) Ernst; and many cousins and extended family.
Services celebrating Marc’s life are private.
The family would like to express a special thank you to Dr. Oliver, Monticello Healthcare, and the Monticello Fire Department for the excellent care and love extended to Marc.
Memorial contributions may be given to the Monticello United Methodist Church for Soup for the Soul at 200 S. Main St., Monticello, IN 47960, or Happy Tails at 8954 NW Shafer Dr., Monticello, IN 47960. Envelopes are available at the funeral home or may be sent directly to the organizations.
Friends and family are encouraged to share a photo, a memory, or a message of condolence at springerfuneralhome.com.