NORTH MANCHESTER — Terri Roach of Wheatfield participated in Manchester University’s production of “No Exit” last weekend.
Roach, a student majoring in psychology, served as stage manager and prop master. The production of Jean-Paul Sartre’s existentialist play was held in the Cordier Auditorium on April 16-17 on the Manchester’s North Manchester campus.
The play was under the direction of Thom Hofrichter, adjunct theater faculty member, with assistance by Derrick Golden and Matt Unger, MU events technical staff. Costumer was Jeanette Walsh.
With campuses in North Manchester and Fort Wayne, Ind., Manchester provides vibrant and transformative student experiences. Learn more at www.manchester.edu/about-manchester.