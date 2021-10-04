Coach Sid Dobson would like to recognize all the senior runners for their hard work and dedication over the last four years. "I thank you for running. You are tough people who helped make the last four years so much fun," he said. From left to right are Conner Parker, Gracie Castle, Amzie Maienbrook, Lizzy Parrish, Anna Black, Emily Dobson and AJ Hopkins. Dobson provided special thanks to the best manager, Lizzie Parrish. "Thanks, Lizzy. Everything you do for us is appreciated."