TIPTON — Rensselaer Central’s girls’ cross country team finished just 12 points out of second place at the annual Hoosier Conference Meet on Saturday, Oct. 2.
The Lady Bombers — led by senior Amzie Maienbrook’s second-place finish in 19 minutes, 10 seconds — had 100 team points to finish fourth overall. Western was second with 88 points and Benton Central claimed third with 91 points.
Meet winner West Lafayette had 47 points.
Maienbrook earned all-HC with her finish. It was her third straight all-conference honor.
Audrey Korniak, a freshman, placed 20th overall in a personal-best time of 21:23 to earn all-HC honorable mention. Elizabeth Knoth was 23rd overall in 21:46, which also represents a personal best.
Other scorers for the Bombers included Solcy Sanchez, 24th in 21:52, and Audrey Davisson, 31st in 22:19. Freshman Annalise Yeager was 36th in a PR time of 22:51 and senior Anna Black placed 41st with a time of 23:32.
In the junior varsity race, Baylie Wuethrich was third overall in a time of 23:17, while Rheannon Pinkerman, who was returning from an illness, placed 11th in 24:36. Senior Gracie Castle (13th in 24:56), senior Emily Dobson (25th in 26:35) and first-year runner Lilly Cook (32nd in 28:23) also represented RCHS in the race.
In the boys’ meet, junior Tristen Wuethrich continued his stellar season with a fourth-place finish to earn all-conference honors. He finished the course in a time of 16:43.
Earning honorable mention was sophomore Tom Van Hoose, who placed 16th in 17:39. Freshman Oden Van Hoose finished 28th in a PR time of 18:06, while freshman Jack Boer had the run of the day, according to RCHS coach Sid Dobson. Boer placed 40th in a time of 18:32 to move into team scoring.
Jack Jordan capped the scoring by finishing 43rd in 18:44.
Senior Conner Parker (46th in 18:58) and first-year runner Trey Maciejewski (48th in a PR 19:10) also competed in the varsity race.
The Bombers finished fourth overall with 131 points, placing behind champion West Lafayette (37), Hamilton Heights (96) and Northwestern (113).
In the JV race, Reese Boring had a PR time of 20:01 to place 19th overall. He was followed by Eric Baugh, 25th in a PR time of 20:37; senior AJ Hopkins, 26th in a PR time of 20:47; Isaac Messman, 41st in a PR time of 22:01; Jacob Partin, 42nd in 22:09; Ryan Louck, 47th in a PR time of 22:29; and Devin Bate, 49th in a time of 22:31.
RCHS will return to action Saturday, Oct. 9 when it hosts the sectional meet.