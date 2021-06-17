IROQUOIS COUNTY – Unlike Jerry Lee Lewis in his famous hit song from the 1950s, residents across Iroquois County reported feeling a little bit of shakin’ going on Thursday afternoon.
A magnitude 3.8 earthquake was reported at about 2:18 p.m. CT June 17 in west-central Indiana, according to the US Geological Survey.
Residents across the area reported feeling the quake, which was centered about two miles west and 4.7 miles (7.7 km) beneath the town of Bloomingdale, Ind.
According to USGS maps, the seismic wavelengths extend across most of Indiana and into Illinois and southern Michigan.
On the Times-Republic’s social media page, many residents stated they felt the tremblor, while others didn’t.
Jodie King-Havens, of Sheldon, said she felt it.
“I just sat down upstairs and the bed started shaking. It only lasted maybe 15 seconds. So weird,” she wrote.
Tanya Tovey said she felt it at her desk in Danville, while Amy Watkins, of Watseka, said she did not.
“I work in Indiana and didn't feel a thing,” Watkins wrote.
Deb Bishop, a school counselor at Twin Lakes School Corporation in Monticello, Ind., wrote that she didn’t feel the quake but her dog, Dibs, reacted by jumping off the couch after being asleep.
Ruth Ann Mitchell, also of Monticello, wrote that she noticed it “just across the bridge” in Carroll County, Ind.
“It was something I’ve not experienced in Indiana,” she stated.
Melissa Barnett, of Rensselaer, Ind., wrote that her bed shook for about 15 seconds while watching a documentary about paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren.
“I do NOT recommend both at the same time,” she stated.
Others didn’t feel a thing or were busy doing other things to notice.
“Didn’t feel it here in my part of Rensselaer,” wrote Tonya Knouff.
“I was sewing and did not notice,” wrote Deb Ellis, also of Rensselaer.
