For Fountain Central grad and former Mustang player Macee Williams, it has been a frustrating past two years – at least in terms results for her IUPUI Jaguar basketball team.
Last season, in her junior year, the Jaguars won the Horizon League tournament for the first time in school history, thereby qualifying for the NCAA Division I championship, only to have the NCAA tournament canceled due to Covid-19.
This season, IUPUI came up one game short of qualifying as they fell in the Horizon League finals to Wright State by the score of 53-41 despite Williams scoring 28 points and pulling down 13 rebounds.
In most years, that would have meant she had reached the end of her collegiate career unless the team was selected for post-season action, but thanks to an NCAA ruling this past autumn that all winter sport seniors have the opportunity to return for what some are calling a “super-senior” season next year, Williams is eligible to return for 2021-22.
She recently posted on her Facebook page that she would be taking advantage of that ruling and would coming back for a fifth year with the Jaguars next season.
Despite the frustration on a team level, Williams has had great success on a personal basis for the Jaguars where she has led the team for four years in rebounding, three years in scoring, set the school record for points with 1851 (breaking the old one of 1809 belonging to Julie Rotramel in 1987-91) and is second in rebounds with 1003 (behind the 1172 of Jernisha Cann in 2005-09).
Williams was named the Player of the Year in the Horizon League her sophomore, junior and now senior seasons – the first three-time selection in the history of the conference.
In both her Facebook post and her after-game Zoom interviews, Williams stressed that she is looking forward to next year and that she and her teammates will start working immediately to go after that elusive NCAA bid.