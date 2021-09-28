WHEATFIELD — Despite fairly even statistics across the board in regards to total plays, first downs and even penalties, one statistic that was not even was the final score in last Friday’s gridiron game at Kankakee Valley.
The Kougars were literally lambasted by Northwest Crossroads Conference rival Lowell, losing 49-7 in a matchup that was never even close.
Ten seconds in and Lowell had already scored its first touchdown on a run by senior Joseph Heuer. The point-after was good for a 7-0 lead.
KV’s offense was ineffective, and with 3:42 left in the first quarter, the Red Devils would score again. Heuer would score four times for the Devils and rack up an impressive 218 yards rushing on just 18 carries.
Lowell had just 15 yards in the air on two passes in the game, but the Devils managed 340 rushing yards.
Riley Bank had five carries for 84 yards and a touchdown and Dylan Ohlenkamp also ran in for a score.
The Kougars (3-3, 1-1 in the NCC) actually had possession of the ball 10 minutes longer than Lowell, but had little to show for it. They had a number of drives stall by fumble or by downs inside the red zone.
The Kougars’ only score came late in the second quarter when Grant Stowers found Eli Deardorff streaking down the visitors sideline and he ran it in from nine yards out. Sophomore Evan Misch’s PAT was good and KV found itself with seven points which would be their total output for the game.
Lowell, meanwhile, added four touchdowns in the second quarter and one more for good measure in the third, before pulling most of its starters. KV had ample opportunities to add points, especially when a monster sack by Gage Stowers pinned the Red Devils (3-3, 1-1) deep in their own end at fourth and 29.
KV just was unable to capitalize on either field position or momentum time and time again and the Milk Can went back with Lowell despite the sea of white T-shirts with “Got Milk?” on them along the KV sidelines and in the home stands of Fred Jones Field.
The Red Devils have now won seven straight over the Kougars, who travel to Hobart on Friday.