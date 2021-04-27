WHEATFIELD — Kankakee Valley suffered back-to-back losses to state-ranked Andrean to fall to 0-5 in Northwest Crossroads Conference play so far this season.
The Kougars lost 6-0 in Merrillville on April 22 before returning home a day latter to drop a 6-1 final to the 59ers (10-2, 4-0 in the NCC).
Andrean exploded for five runs in the bottom of the second inning to gain control in the 6-0 shutout. The Kougars managed just one hit, with Brad Gannon collecting a single.
Tyler Feddeler got the start, allowing five runs on four hits with four strikeouts and three walks. Andrew Parker worked the sixth, striking out one and walking one.
KVHS managed to stay close to the Niners at home last Friday. With the game tied at 1-1, Andrean scored the game’s final five runs for the 6-1 victory.
The Kougars (6-9) again had just one hit, with Colton Pribyl driving in a run with a single. KV batters struck out 10 times, got hit twice and walked six times.
Max Hunter got the start for coach Doug Nelson, allowing four runs — one earned — on three hits with three strikeouts and two walks. Caden Vanderhere allowed an earned run in his two innings of work, striking out three and walking two.
Here is a peek at other games involving the Kougars:
• 5-1 loss vs. Glenn on April 17 — Glenn (6-1) took a 5-0 lead early, snapping the Kougars’ three-game win streak. Parker took the loss, allowing five runs — three earned — over four innings with three strikeouts and two walks. He scattered seven hits. Pribyl pitched the final three innings, allowing a hit with two strikeouts. KV’s offense managed just two hits, including an RBI single by Luke Andree. Vanderhere also had a single.
• 6-4 win vs. Morgan Township on April 17 — The Kougars won their third straight after rallying from a 4-2 deficit with a three-run fourth inning. They added an insurance run in the seventh. Pribyl was 3 for 4 with a double and Dylan Holmes had two hits, including a two-run double in the fourth, and three RBIs. Matt Caldwell, Parker, Gannon and Andree all had hits. Holmes and Caldwell combined to limit Morgan to seven hits, with Holmes working three innings with three strikeouts and a walk. Caldwell allowed two hits over four innings with a strikeout and a walk.
• 6-4 win vs. Merrillville on April 16 — Again the Kougars had to rally for a victory, scoring two runs in the fifth after trailing 4-3 to the Pirates. That produced a 5-4 lead and KV scored one more run in the sixth. Pribyl had two of his team’s seven hits and scored a run. Ryan Tinnel, Andree, Vanderhere, Feddeler and Gannon all had singles. Vanderhere, Hunter and Feddeler shared time on the mound, with Vanderhere allusion two earned runs on six hits over 3 1/3 innings. He struck out five and walked three.
• 15-5 win vs. Hammond Gavit on April 14 — KV kick-started a three-game win streak by streaking to a 6-0 lead through three innings. Gavit (1-7) closed the game with five runs in the fourth. A nine-run fifth inning gave the Kougars the win by the 10-run rule. Vanderhere, Tinnel, Caldwell, Cayden Dykhuizen and Andree all had RBI hits in the inning. KV busted out with 14 hits, including two each by Tinnel, Caldwell and Feddeler. Caldwell had a double and three RBIs, Tinnel drove in a run and Feddeler had two RBIs. Pribyl had a two-run triple and Vanderhere had a two-run double. Pribyl got the win, allowing five runs — two earned — over 3 2/3 innings with five strikeouts and a walk. Caldwell pitched 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief with three strikeouts.