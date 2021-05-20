The following local students have been named to the Honors List at Kankakee Community College for the Spring 2021 semester.
To be named to the Honors List, a student must maintain a grade point average between 3.25 and 3.79 and be enrolled in six or more credit hours.
Ashkum: Kate Hanson, Cody Kelch and Trevor Meier.
Beaverville: Gabriel Emerson and Tabitha Lareau.
Chebanse: Jillian Baker, Kiersten Gilbert, Robin Palinski, Carson Perzee, Olzea Smolinski, Noah Stack, Conor Walters and Melissa Welch.
Clifton: Ashlynn Massey, Riley Meier, Jacob Nehls, Manshi Patel, Tyler Pelehowski, Jenna Raines, Makenna Reick, Krystle Sifrit and Bryan Winkel.
Crescent City: Leigh Benson.
Danforth: Alison Hakey, Tracy Knight and Logan Oster.
Donovan: Kayde Faupel, Tristan Hann, Jessica Ingram and Mackenzie Stahlschmidt.
Gilman: Daltin Austin, Jamie Eden, Olivia Melgoza, Auston Miller and Grant Sparenberg.
Milford: Jacklyn Mowrey and Dylan Payne.
Onarga: Elijah Heisner, Dalton Reed and Jenessa Salazar.
Paxton: Madison Gayheart.
St. Anne: Rhonda Addison, Jarrod Douglas, Kara Kleinert, Alexander Ludwig, Allan Lunsford, Joshua Meier, Jessica Serrano, Emma Valant and Seth Zeedyk.
Sheldon: Emily Dluzak, Katherine Morris and Aubrey Shaner.
Thawville: Alex Gadbois.
Watseka: Kimberly Causley, Heather Coffey, Marianna Craighead, Ana De Haro, Mayra Esquivel Bautista, Melissa Klecan, Sierra Moyer, Samantha Nelson, Ethan Shay, Andrew Soucie, Adalie Spracklin, Emma Trumann and Drew Wittenborn.
Woodland: Kaleigh Wilson.