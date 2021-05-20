Listen to this article

The following local students have been named to the Honors List at Kankakee Community College for the Spring 2021 semester.

To be named to the Honors List, a student must maintain a grade point average between 3.25 and 3.79 and be enrolled in six or more credit hours.

Ashkum: Kate Hanson, Cody Kelch and Trevor Meier.

Beaverville: Gabriel Emerson and Tabitha Lareau.

Chebanse: Jillian Baker, Kiersten Gilbert, Robin Palinski, Carson Perzee, Olzea Smolinski, Noah Stack, Conor Walters and Melissa Welch.

Clifton: Ashlynn Massey, Riley Meier, Jacob Nehls, Manshi Patel, Tyler Pelehowski, Jenna Raines, Makenna Reick, Krystle Sifrit and Bryan Winkel.

Crescent City: Leigh Benson.

Danforth: Alison Hakey, Tracy Knight and Logan Oster.

Donovan: Kayde Faupel, Tristan Hann, Jessica Ingram and Mackenzie Stahlschmidt.

Gilman: Daltin Austin, Jamie Eden, Olivia Melgoza, Auston Miller and Grant Sparenberg.

Milford: Jacklyn Mowrey and Dylan Payne.

Onarga: Elijah Heisner, Dalton Reed and Jenessa Salazar.

Paxton: Madison Gayheart.

St. Anne: Rhonda Addison, Jarrod Douglas, Kara Kleinert, Alexander Ludwig, Allan Lunsford, Joshua Meier, Jessica Serrano, Emma Valant and Seth Zeedyk.

Sheldon: Emily Dluzak, Katherine Morris and Aubrey Shaner.

Thawville: Alex Gadbois.

Watseka: Kimberly Causley, Heather Coffey, Marianna Craighead, Ana De Haro, Mayra Esquivel Bautista, Melissa Klecan, Sierra Moyer, Samantha Nelson, Ethan Shay, Andrew Soucie, Adalie Spracklin, Emma Trumann and Drew Wittenborn.

Woodland: Kaleigh Wilson.

Trending Videos