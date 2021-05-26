In Baseball,
- Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 18, Hoopeston Area 5. The visiting Blue Devils (6-4-1) scored in all but one of these seven Vermilion Valley Conference innings versus the Cornjerkers (2-10), collecting a win behind the power. Rance Bryant slashed a home run, walked thrice, drove in five runs and scored six times for BHRA, and teammate Brody Sexton also collected five RBI on three hits. The Blue Devils drew 13 walks as a team, and both Tuff Elson and Anthony Jordan drove in two runs. Derek Drayer’s two RBI led Hoopeston Area’s offense.
- Hoopeston Area 10-7, Herscher 7-11. The visiting Cornjerkers (3-11) split a nonconference doubleheader. Ryker Small (2 for 4, three RBI), Derek Drayer (2 for 4, two RBI) and Ben Brown (1 for 4, two RBI) played important roles during Hoopeston Area’s win.
- Oakwood 8, Hoopeston Area 7. Oakwood scored in each of the first four innings and needed all eight of those runs in barely fending off a Hoopeston Area rally, buoyed by a six-run seventh in Vermilion Valley Conference action. Isaiah Ruch got the win for the Comets (9-6) after giving up just one hit and one unearned run while striking out nine in five innings. Ruch and Dalton Hobick both went 3 of 4 with an RBI. Nick Hofer went 2 of 4 with a run scored to lead the Cornjerkers (2-9).
- Armstrong-Potomac 7, Hoopeston Area 4. A-P had a seven-run lead before Hoopeston Area got on the board, and the Trojans were able to withstand a late comeback attempt by the Cornjerkers for the Vermilion Valley Conference win. Jayce Townsend led A-P (6-8) at the plate, going 2 of 2 with three RBI. Kollin Asbury got the win after giving up three runs — just one earned — on three hits and striking out nine in 5 2/3 innings. Mason Rush was 1 of 1 with an RBI and a run scored for Hoopeston Area (3-13).
In Softball,
- Oakwood 12, Hoopeston Area 4. Oakwood put the finishing touches on andleft no doubt about its Vermilion Valley Conference win against Hoopeston Area with five runs in the top of the seventh inning. Lead-off hitter Karsen Rupp went 4 of 4 with two doubles, two RBI and three runs scored to lead the Comets (4-7-1). Alaina Rothwell and Olivia Fegett also drove in two runs apiece in the win. Tobi West was 2 of 3 with a double and an RBI for the Cornjerkers (0-2).
- Armstrong-Potomac 17, Hoopeston Area 13. A-P’s Denley Heller went 3 of 3 and reached base safely in all six of her at bats, as the Trojans won a Vermilion Valley Conference shootout with Hoopeston Area. Cami Saltsgaver added four hits for A-P (4-8), and Kyla Bullington got the win in relief.
In boys’ track and field
- At Hoopeston. Westville running solo in all four relays and a pair of other races helped the Tigers win the four-team meet at Hoopeston. Westville did have three other victories in contested events, including two in the field, with Wes Curry clearing 5 feet to win the high jump and Quentin Bina throwing 110-2 to win the discus. Hoopeston Area finished second as a team, thanks in part to Justin Jones winning both the 100-meter dash in 11.77 seconds and 200-meter dash in 23.82 seconds. Schlarman was fourth behind St. Anne and got one win from Jamaal Taylor with a time of 44.82 seconds in the 300-meter hurdles.
- At Watseka. Milford/Cissna Park won just two events but still managed to tie Tri-Point for the win in Thursday’s five-team meet. The Bearcats placed first in the 400-meter relay and also got a win from Malaki Verkler in the 400-meter run in 56.22 seconds. Hoopeston Area was third as a team, with Justin Jones providing plenty of points. Jones won the long jump at 19 feet, 73/4 inches and then swept the sprints with a time of 11.59 seconds in the 100-meter dash and 23.92 seconds in the 200-meter dash.
In girls’ track and field
- At Hoopeston. Westville swept all four relays as the only team participating and got a pair of first-place finishes from Jaitlyn White running solo in both hurdles races to edge host Hoopeston Area in Tuesday’s three-team meet. Schlarman was third. Bre Crose won two of the more hotly contested races for the Cornjerkers, sweeping the sprints with a time of 13.3 seconds in the 100-meter dash and 27.68 seconds in the 200-meter dash. Schlarman’s lone win came from Mia Martinez with a mark of 31 feet in the triple jump.
- At Watseka. Watseka won four field events and three of four relays to claim a victory at home in a five-team meet. Kinzie Parsons swept the throws for the Warriors, winning the shot put at 34 feet, 3 inches and the discus at 114-3. Bre Crose was a triple winner for Hoopeston Area, which finished second as a team. Crose swept the sprints with winning times of 13.15 seconds in the 100-meter dash and 27.63 seconds in the 200-meter dash to go with her victory in the 100-meter hurdles in 17.92 seconds. Milford/Cissna Park was third as team behind Hannah Osborn, who won the triple jump with a mark of 31-5 and the 300-meter hurdles in 52.41 seconds.
- At Catlin. A trio of multiple event winners propelled Salt Fork to victory at the Vermilion Valley Conference meet. Gracie Jessup was the big winner for the Storm with wins in the 200-meter dash (27.08 seconds), 100-meter hurdles (15.41 seconds), 300-meter hurdles (48.52 seconds) and long jump (16 feet, 4 inches). Brynlee Keeran chipped in two wins for Salt Fork in the high jump at 5-0 and triple jump at 35-51/2, and Olivia Birge swept the throws with a mark of 36-1 1/2 in the shot put and 121-11 1/2 in the discus. Hoopeston Area finished second as a team, and Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin was third after winning three of four relays.