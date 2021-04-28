Charlene Ervin is looking for volunteers to help clean the headstones of military veterans at Floral Hill Cemetery before Memorial Day.
Ervin put out the request for volunteers at a recent Hoopeston City Council meeting and spoke with The Chronicle about her plans.
Ervin said she was inspired to take up the task of cleaning the headstones after seeing a video on Facebook.
“I decided it was simple enough and it was something I could probably get some people to help with,” she said.
The website that is promoting these efforts is bymemorialday.com.
By Memorial Day is a non-profit group, founded by Trae Zipperer, a Navy veteran, that is aimed at promoting annual maintenance of veteran headstones outside of national cemeteries.
The organization’s mission statement reads: “We believe every veteran headstone should be maintained in a clean and respectable condition as if it belongs in Arlington. We serve to inspire patriotic Americans in every town, in every corner of our great land, to organize a group of local volunteers to visit each cemetery nearby for the purpose of identifying veteran headstones in need of cleaning.”
The website provides volunteers with protocols for cleaning headstones that are used by the National Cemeteries Administration. It also provides video tutorials on how to utilize these protocols to clean headstones.
Ervin said she plans to provide the cleaning material that will be used to clean the stones.
She said many of the stones for some veterans are very delicate, so there are only a few cleaning solutions that can be used on them safely.
Ervin, and her husband, Dave, will provide the solution and will ask volunteers to bring their own cleaning supplies such as brushes and garden sprayers.
Ervin said she will have a list of supplies for volunteers to bring.
She said volunteers won’t be able to use any metal brushes while cleaning the stones.
Ervin said the cleaning material, which is called “Wet and Forget,” works largely on its own once applied, so the only stones that should need attention beyond that will be the ones that are really covered in moss and such and will require a bit of scrubbing.
Ervin stressed the need for young volunteers to help out with the project.
She said they will need strong young volunteers who can carry water since the water spigots at the cemetery are so far apart.
“We could use youth groups or families that want to bring their kids to help out carrying water,” Ervin said.
Ervin hopes to organize the first trip to the cemetery at 1:30 p.m. Friday, April 30.
“That’s just to get our feet wet and see what we’re really getting into,” she said.
After that, Ervin said they will plan on making another trip to the cemetery at 1 p.m. May 2.
Weather will, of course, play a factor in these plans.
“Hopefully, we’ll be able to use those two days,” Ervin said. “After that, we’ll just have to see how many more there are to finish and how much help we have.”
Asked if she plans to do any cemeteries beyond Floral Hill Cemetery, Ervin said they’ll probably stick to just Floral Hill for the time being.
Ervin said volunteers interested in helping out should contact her via email at cse4@frontier.com or call or text her at 217-772-1377.
Ervin will be posting lists of dates, times and materials volunteers need to bring on Facebook.