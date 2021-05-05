Barb McVicker, a longtime local educator who has spent many years teaching in the U.S. Virgin Islands, recently provided a gift to the residents at Heritage Health in Hoopeston.
During a recent trip to the Virgin Islands, McVicker met with some of her former students, first and second grade students at St. Patrick’s Catholic School, and had them create drawings for the residents at the facility.
She said the students drew pictures about the island including some of their pets, animals that live on the island and some of the vehicles, like seaplanes, that are seen on the island.
“Everybody likes to see kid’s pictures,” McVicker said.
McVicker also provided magazines and a book about the Virgin Islands and postcards from the Virgin Islands for the residents to enjoy.
“I kind of wanted to give them an idea of what’s on the island,” she said.