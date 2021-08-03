Local high school students in building trades classes will get the opportunity to build a house this year.
Adam Acton is the instructor, who will have second-year students along with some first-year students working on the project through the Wabash River Career & Technical Education Class. That class encompasses students from Fountain Central, Attica, Covington and Seeger.
The project has been made possible by several people and businesses. Central Bank, Allen Auction & Real Estate and Bell Excavating purchased the lot and donated it to the class.
Several other people and businesses have donated to the cause including Renee McGrady, Hillsboro Hardware, Performance Mechanical LLC and Ferguson Lumber.
Acton said the students will be building the house at Seventh and Main in Veedersburg and the goal is to have it sold at the end of the school year,
Acton said a similar project had been done several years ago, but has not been done for a few years.
“The purpose is to try to encourage students to get into the trades,” he said. “There’s she a shortage right now.”
There will be at least 11 kids working on the project. So far there has been some prep work of the lot and it is hoped that the foundation will be done by the first day of class, he said.
The second-year students will be able to get to work pretty quickly, he said, while the first year students will be taught some safety and other skills before they are ready to work at the site.
Acton said the students in his classes in past years have erected buildings before — a pole barn, a garage, some decks — but not a house. “With a house you get to teach the kids everything,” he said. “This is something that we’ve been working toward.”
The house is a 1,600 square foot ranch house with three bedrooms and two bathrooms.
The cost of the materials has been loaned to the project interest free by Allen Auction and Renee McGrady.
“We here at Allen Auction & Real Estate and all of our staff are very excited to be a part of this program. The area /community has a big need for skilled trades workers and we feel this is such a good learning opportunity for the kids to be a part of!” Allen said via email. “Adam is a great instructor and very dedicated to this program. We truly feel this will be a great learning experience for the kids.”
It is hoped that the house is sold there is enough profit left for another project.
Acton said the group would welcome more donations if someone wanted to do so.
The kids are excited to get started, he said, and as long as the weather holds they will be at the site and getting the framing finished. They then will be working inside to get the house completed by end of school.