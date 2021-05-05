A first grader and a sixth grader took time on Saturday to clean up the trash and graffiti in a local park.
Scarlett Siebert and Kiaria Wright were at Donovan Park doing just that. They were unhappy that people don’t take care of the park.
When asked why they wanted to do the work, Scarlett said, “The adults spend so much money making this park so we could have a place to play and we want to make sure it is clean.”
When she saw the trash, Scarlett said it made her “kind of mad that the people were trashing this playground so we kids just don’t have any place to play.”
Kiaria said this is one of the newer playgrounds, since it was replace a few years back, and they want it to continue to be a nice playground.
Kiaria said they didn’t want younger kids to find some of the trash items and think they were good to play with or eat. She and Scarlett were also unhappy with the graffiti, some of which was inappropriate.
Both girls say they frequent the park with friends and family members. When they saw the trash and graffiti recently, Scarlett said to her grandmother “We’ve got to clean this up.”
Scarlett’s grandmother, Susan Wynn Bence, said she and her husband Mitchell got the girls the proper gear to do the cleanup, including gloves, buckets and a trash picker — a long stick with a grabber on the end — so the girls didn’t have to touch the trash themselves. They used bleach water to wash down the playground equipment.
The group said they are just trying to help out and that the public should be more mindful and helpful in keeping the park clean.
Dick Arie, a member of the Donovan Park Board, said the board appreciates the help from the public.
The park is not a city-owned park, though the city does empty the trash can. The Donovan Park Board raises funds to help with maintaining the park. Arie said COVID-19 has kept them from having any fundraisers in the past year.
He said they have a person who mows regularly and they have some projects they are ready to get in place. They have some new edging to go around the playground equipment and some mulch they want to get placed as soon as they can. The Watseka Kiwanis Club recently donated $2,000, he said, which is to go toward planting of new trees.
The park was established in 1919 by Anna Donovan and has been maintained by the board ever since.
Those who wish to donate to the park board may do so by sending checks payable to the Anna Donovan Park Trust to P.O. Box 43, Watseka, Illinois, 60970. Those who wish to volunteer on park projects may contact Arie. The group also has a Facebook page where more information is available.