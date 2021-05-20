Local students on Dean's List at Olivet
BOURBONNAIS, Ill. — Several local students earned spots on the Olivet Nazarene University Dean’s List for the spring semester.
They include Rachel Akers, Abigail Bennett, Elizabeth Eeningenburg, Elyse Eeningenburg, Katelyn Porte and Abigail Stegenga of DeMotte; Matthew Poortenga of Medaryville; Eden Priest of Hebron; and Lindsay Zeldenrust of Wheatfield.
To qualify for inclusion on the Dean's List, a student must have been enrolled as a full-time undergraduate student and must have attained a semester grade point average of 3.50 or higher on a 4.00 grading scale.
Olivet Nazarene University is an accredited Christian, liberal arts university offering more than 140 areas of undergraduate and graduate study, including the Doctor of Education in ethical leadership. Olivet's 275-acre park-like main campus is in Bourbonnais, Illinois, 45 miles south of Chicago.
Additionally, the School of Graduate and Continuing Studies offers online education with offices and meeting spaces throughout Chicagoland and the Midwest. From Oxford to Tokyo, hundreds of Olivet students also experience the global classroom each year through study abroad opportunities, internships and worldwide mission trips.
Adams earns Dean's List honors at University of Evansville
EVANSVILLE — McKenzie Adams of DeMotte, a student at the University of Evansville, earned Dean's List Honors for the Spring 2021 semester.
Adams is studying nursing at Evansville.
To merit the honor of being placed on the Dean's List each semester, a student must carry a full academic load of 12 hours or more and earn a grade point average of 3.5 or above.
The University of Evansville is a private, liberal arts and sciences-based university located in Evansville, Indiana. UE offers over 70 areas of study across the undergraduate and graduate levels. U.S. News & World Report recognizes UE as the #4 Best Regional University in the Midwest. For more information, visit evansville.edu.
Arnold named to Dean's List at Bob Jones University
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Christian Arnold, a senior accounting major from Brook, was among approximately 800 Bob Jones University students named to the spring 2021 Dean's List.
The Dean's List recognizes students who earn a 3.00-3.74 grade point average during the semester.
Located in Greenville, South Carolina, Bob Jones University provides an outstanding regionally accredited Christian liberal arts education purposely designed to inspire a lifelong pursuit of learning, loving and leading.
BJU offers over 100 undergraduate and graduate programs in religion, education, fine arts and communication, arts and science, health professions, and business.
BJU has over 3,000 students from nearly every state and more than 40 countries. We are committed to the truth of Scripture and to pursuing excellence in all we do.