RENSSELAER — Indiana University junior Trent Musch, otherwise known by his artist name — Moosy, is making big strides in his artistic career at a young age.
Musch, now an official member of the Rensselaer Art Walk, recently got the chance to paint two murals in the alley.
A graduate of Rensselaer Central High School, Musch is majoring in Comprehensive Design at Indiana University. He said he was always artistic as a kid.
“I would use so much cardboard to create things. I had so many scissors ruined,” he said.
Musch painted his very first mural in Rensselaer when he was 15, next to an octopus mural. He used spray paint and it has since been painted over and improved.
Musch is looking to continue painting murals after college.
“This art is not confined by gallery or museum walls. It’s accessible to everyone, which is what is so great about it,” he said.
Musch likes to paint anything and everything, but recently he’s been focusing on characters, creatures and free-flowing designs. Musch also does portraits on the side for his own enjoyment.
The process of painting a mural can become quite a lengthy one for Musch. First, he has to receive an inquiry from a business and communication has to occur between the two to decide what the mural should be. Musch then takes a picture of the chosen wall for the mural.
He goes into Adobe Photoshop, a graphics editing software, and puts his ideas against the picture of the wall in the computerized system.
The business has to approve the designs that are provided by Musch. This process can take as little as one month or as long as six months.
Musch even has a tattoo that represents his love for art. In fact, the feather in his tattoo represents the feathers on the bird on The Station at Embers, which is owned by his parents, Ryan and Janelle Musch.
“The feather kind of represents the feather that I flew from,” he said.
Although Musch is heading back to school in the fall, he is still open for business inquiries.
“I know it will be difficult, but I’m willing to take the challenge,” he said.
People interested in following Musch’s work can do so via his Instagram at @moosygraffiti. If a business is interested in a mural, email him at moosymurals@gmail.com.