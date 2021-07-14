Listen to this article

JASPER COUNTY — Thirteen pre-teens will vie for the 2020 Little Miss Jasper County title prior to this year’s Jasper County Fair.

Among those who will look to wow judges next week, include:

• Annistyn Brown, daughter of Nate and Shyla Brown.

• Mila Crimmins, daughter of Brandon and Lisa Crimmins.

• Addalyn DeKock, daughter of Eric and Lauren DeKock.

• Mia Diloreto, daughter of Sara Diloreto.

• Elenor Gibson, daughter of Eric and Beth Gibson.

• Aubrie Gilbert, daughter of Vintia Gilbert.

• Italy Hall, daughter of Scott and Tina Hall.

• Rylan Hamstra, daughter of Kurt and Caitlin Hamstra.

• Isla Hanslman, daughter of Troy and Michelle Hanslman.

• Olivia Hodgson, daughter of Scott and Jessica Hodgson.

• Emersyn Hopp, daughter of Joe and Ashley Hopp.

• Ava Nannenga, daughter of Kris Nannenga.

• Adysen Reyes, daughter of Kendra and Eric Richter.

