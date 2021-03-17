Paxton, IL (60957)

Today

Rain. Becoming windy overnight. Low around 40F. Winds NE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Rain. Becoming windy overnight. Low around 40F. Winds NE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.