The 2022 Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship application is now available in Warren County through the Warren County Community Foundation, according to information from the foundation.
The Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship Program (LECSP) will provide 143 scholarships statewide and one scholarship in Warren County. LECSP scholarships may be used for otherwise unreimbursed full tuition, required fees, and a special allocation of up to $900 per year. The special allocation may cover the costs for required books and required equipment for four years of undergraduate study on a full-time basis leading to a baccalaureate degree at any eligible Indiana public or private nonprofit college or university.
The program, administered statewide by Independent Colleges of Indiana (ICI) and locally in Warren County through the Warren County Community Foundation is open to all Indiana residents who:
graduate from an accredited Indiana high school by 2022 and receive their diploma no later than June 30, 2022;
intend to pursue a full-time baccalaureate course of study at an eligible college or university in Indiana; and
meet the criteria specific to their local community foundation. Visit www.warrencountyfoundation.com for complete information regarding the Warren County’s application criteria.
Students can learn more about the Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship in Warren County and apply for this scholarship by visiting www.warrencountyfoundation.com Applications must be completed and submitted by Saturday, August 14th at 11:59pm to be considered.
Applications will be evaluated on, but not limited to, the following criteria: Academics, Community Service, Work Experience, Activities, and Achievements. Three finalists will be nominated by the Warren County Community Foundation and their names will be submitted to ICI for final selection of the recipients. Scholarship recipients will be notified in December.
Lilly Endowment created LECSP in the 1997-1998 academic year and has supported the program every year since with tuition grants totaling more than $424 million. Nearly 5,000 Indiana students have received Lilly Endowment Community Scholarships since the program’s inception.
The primary purposes of LECSP are: 1) to help raise the level of educational attainment in Indiana; 2) to increase awareness of the beneficial roles Indiana community foundations can play in their communities; and 3) to encourage and support the efforts of current and past Lilly Endowment Community Scholars to engage with each other and with Indiana business, governmental, educational, nonprofit and civic leaders to improve the quality of life in Indiana generally and in local communities throughout the state.
Warren County Community Foundation is again pleased to offer LECSP for its 25th year in Warren County. “We are so appreciative to be able to offer the LECSP Scholarship to our local students. It opens opportunities for the recipient to attend a school that otherwise might not have been possible, said Michele Stucky, executive director.
The mission of the Warren County Community Foundation is to unite friends of Warren County in serving donors, awarding grants, and providing leadership to create lasting legacies. The Foundation exists to help friends of Warren County find ways to fulfill their dreams of making our immediate world a better place today and tomorrow. Just as we enjoy the heritage created by those who came before us, each of us has the ability to create and build endowments that turn dreams into reality… For Good. For Ever. For Warren County
Lilly Endowment Inc. is an Indianapolis-based, private philanthropic foundation created in 1937 by J.K. Lilly Sr. and his sons Eli and J.K. Jr. through gifts of stock in their pharmaceutical business, Eli Lilly and Company. Although the gifts of stock remain a financial bedrock of the Endowment, it is a separate entity from the company, with a distinct governing board, staff and location. In keeping with the founders’ wishes, the Endowment supports the causes of community development, education and religion. The Endowment funds significant programs throughout the United States, especially in the field of religion. However, it maintains a special commitment to its founders’ hometown, Indianapolis, and home state, Indiana.
Since 1997, Independent Colleges of Indiana has administered the Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship Program statewide with funding provided by Lilly Endowment Inc. Founded in 1948, ICI serves as the collective voice for the state’s 30 private, nonprofit colleges and universities. ICI institutions employ over 22,000 Hoosiers and generate a total local economic impact of over $5 billion annually. Students at ICI colleges have Indiana’s highest four-year, on-time graduation rates, and ICI institutions produce 30 percent of Indiana’s bachelor’s degrees while enrolling 20 percent of its undergraduates.