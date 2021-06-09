The Hoopeston Public Library’s Mary Hartwell Catherwood Book Club is resuming its regular monthly schedule in June and the group always welcomes new members.
The group meets the first Monday of every month at 1:30 p.m. in the library’s lower level meeting room. This month, the meeting will be held on June 7. The book for discussion is “All the Light We Cannot See” by Anthony Doerr.
Because of the July 4th holiday, the July meeting will be held on July 12. The book for discussion is “Christy” by Catherine Marshall.
Books are provided for club members through Interlibrary Loan.
Anyone interesting in joining the book club should call JoAnn Charbonneau at the library, 217-283-6711.
“Stitchin’ Time”, the library’s weekly gathering for needlecrafters has also resumed on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 12 noon in the lower level meeting room.
This is not a class, but just a time where anyone in-terested in needlecraft—knitting, crochet, needle-point, embroidery, or other hand crafts– can get together to share projects and socialize.
Covid protocols regarding masks and social dis-tancing are observed.