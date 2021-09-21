The third annual Library Crawl will be presented from Sept. 27-Oct. 17.
The event is hosted by the Illinois Heartland Library System libraries.
The first stop for the event will be the Hoopeston Public Library to pick up a Library Craw Passport. From there, participants will have from Sept. 27-Oct. 17 to visit as many of the participating libraries as you like.
Every HPL patron who visits at least five libraries will receive a new HPL tote bag and also be entered in a drawing to win a $20 gift card from La Casa del Sol. Stop by the library to get more details about the event.