(EDITOR’S NOTE: The following column is the first of two featuring excerpts from World War II era letters written to former Rensselaer High School teacher and principal William Holt in the early to mid-1940s.)
Part 1
The family of William Holt felt pride and valued the 29 letters written to him between 1941 and 1945. The letters were mailed by former shop and math students (along with one former Rensselaer High School faculty member) during their military service in World War II.
This gift of letters was made to the Jasper County Historical Society and is part of the military collection.
Mr. Holt also sent letters to many of his former students in that time period. The first notable aspect of the correspondence on most letters to Mr. Holt was the address was very simple. It is not like today, because the addressed envelopes simply read: “Mr. William Holt, Rensselaer, Ind. or Indiana.” That was all. No street or number on a street and no zip code. Sometimes “USA” was below Rensselaer, Indiana.
Stamps were few, because a serviceman would write “free” where the stamp would normally be placed. Some letters did have 6 cent Air Mail stamps on them. These were not V-mail, which was a hybrid mail designed especially for soldiers to use. V-mail stood for “Victory Mail.”
On the average, it took 1 to 4 weeks for mail to reach family and friends.
The earliest letters in this Holt Collection were authored by James Albert Moore or “Jim.” He wrote about his day-to-day happenings after he entered military service on Sept. 3, 1941 in the U.S. Navy. James wrote chatty and appreciative letters to Mr. Holt, telling him he prized the shop classes Mr. Holt taught. Jim, as Holt knew him in school, asked Mr. Holt to share his letters with his classmates. I will reveal more of his story later in Part 2.
Charles E. Pullin, an Army Sergeant, created a charming letter sent from his military base in England. In the Jan. 28, 1943 note, he said that the girls were especially friendly wanting to learn the latest American dance steps. Pullin was receiving the Rensselaer Democrat from his mother, saving money, and sending $50 home each month. He had received several promotions.
Robert E. Cole responded to a May 1943 letter from Mr. Holt saying he was an aviation cadet. He thanked Holt for his letter. Robert noticed that his friends had also been joining the military. In September the same year, Cole wrote from the University of Tennessee in Knoxville where he attended classes six days a week. The classes involved Physics, Arithmetic, Geography, History, English, and First Aid.
Robert said that he was doing well, and later he was assigned to Maxwell Field, Mississippi. He requested news from home especially about football and basketball. He signed, “Always Your Student.”
Albert Leavel wrote from “Deep in the Heart of Texas” at Camp Barkeley. In October of 1943, he was beginning training at the Administration and Clerks School. He was proud his battalion had won a number of ball games, but not so happy with his GI haircut that cost 35 cents. Al called the haircut “the butchering” but his cut wasn’t so bad.
Leavel enjoyed meeting his fellow soldiers, who were from everywhere. He felt lucky.
Russell Duley’s letter came from Great Lakes Naval Training Center. He had been happy to receive Mr. Holt’s letters and for his three years of Mr. Holt’s Shop classes. Russell wanted to become a motor machinist mate in the Navy. He did mention being lonesome with days being long. He complemented, too, the Rensselaer High School Physical Education classes. They helped him with all of the marching they had to do.
Bernard Battleday messaged in 1943 that it was fun to drive a jeep at his Camp Bowie in Texas.
A photo postcard from a Rensselaer High School fellow named Raymond said on July 23, 1943 he would be home soon. Also, Raymond stated, “It’s a good life for a sailor.”
As mentioned, Mr. Holt usually wrote to the young men first. So many of these letters were in response to Holt’s letters. Corporal John M. Moosemiller noted that in 1944 in a prior letter. His mother and brother had written, and he was happy to be in England, though his military mailing address was New York, New York. The weather and the language in England made John feel like he was at home in Rensselaer.
John was a radio mechanic in England, but he could not tell Mr. Holt any more due to the censorship policies. He had heard from friends Charles Pullin and Paul Zimmer, who had visited him earlier. Moosemiller closed his letter saying, “Looking forward to the day we can again walk down main street as civilians.”
Paul Moosemiller said in February 1944 about changing bases and much training in aviation ordinance, radar, primary and advanced gunnery. Finally, Paul was taking training for submarine warfare, which he thought was “interesting”.
Also in February 1944, Ralph McColly stated he wrote his mother almost every night. He’d been going up in the air with flight officers, who need to test the repaired planes at Newport Air Field in Arkansas. He was glad to have a parachute reluctantly provided to him.
Camp Edison, New Jersey, a Signal Corp Camp, was the spot where Private William Daniels was assigned.
Ralph E. Selby documented he was in diesel engineering. Selby talked about an 18-inch South Bend lathe on their ship. “Of the twelve engineers,” he said, “only two of us know how to run it.” Ralph thanked Mr. Holt for that training. His ship was a new L.S.M., a Landing Ship. It was developed from 1939 to 1945 to support amphibious operations by carrying tanks, vehicles, cargo, and landing troops directly on to the shore.
One story Selby mentioned was that he rode into Norfolk from his Little Creek, Virginia base with two lieutenants: one was an All-American football player at Notre Dame and one played football at the University of Michigan with Tom Harmon, who was born in Rensselaer in 1919.
End of Part 1.