Hoopeston Swimming Pool
Dear editor,
We want to express our gratitude for all who supported and worked so hard to make Hoopeston Swimming Pool the best season ever! After the 2020 deadness, fear and depression, this summer in our hometown was like a breath of a fresh air. It was nothing short of amazing! Some of us considered it a vacation without travel, and we surely enjoyed it! It was so nice to see children play in a water and take swimming lessons. Adults also had a better chance to enjoy the pool more than any other year because we had two hours in the morning and two hours in the afternoon for swimming, water aerobics and aqua Zumba. Many adults can be seen jumping, dancing, and laughing in the crystal-clear waters of the pool! This brought so much joy and relief and even weight loss (for some of us who wanted it)! What a great asset for our park and city. In these uncertain times when no one knows what tomorrow will bring, this will be the summer to remember!
Olga and Dale York