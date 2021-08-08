Dear Editor,
I would like to convey my thanks to an unknown Veedersburg, Ind., Good Samaritan, as well as my appreciation and a salute to Veedersburg Deputy Marshal Richard Livengood, each for going above and beyond for a not-even-local citizen.
While traveling from St. Joseph, Mo., to Erie, Pa., I stopped off of I-74 for gas on the evening of Thursday, July 22, in Veedersburg. About 15 minutes after returning to I-74 to continue my eastward trip, I became aware that I had lost my wallet.
You can imagine the panic having just begun a six-day vacation and now having no ID, no cash, no credit cards, and likely facing stolen ID. I quickly reversed direction and returned to the gas station hoping that my wallet had been turned in as lost or was at still lying along the roadway.
Unfortunately, after the 30-minute round-trip period since the loss, it had not turned up. I was faced with the likelihood that, at best, it was forever lost; or, at worst its contents were on their way to being abused by the fortunate finder.
Despite hopefully watching for its appearance along the road as I retraced my path, I began making arrangements to, and canceled, the known charge cards I was carrying. After passing my turnaround point, I faced the fact that it would be an even longer (unpleasant) trip despite the cancellations protecting my credit (if not my ID) from being stolen. Continuing onward and just reaching Indianapolis, I received a phone call that was ID’d as “Indiana caller."
Obviously, I believed it had to be related to this unfortunate incident; it was the Veedersburg Police Department informing me that their officer was in possession of my wallet and would be contacting me to arrange its return. By the time the officer followed up on this initial contact, I was well on my way around Indianapolis.
Deputy Livengood offered to meet me halfway at Crawfordsville to return my possessions; I reversed course and began the now-45-minute return drive to meet him. He advised me that the Good Samaritan was a local citizen who found my wallet at the gas station then searched him out to turn it over so that they would know it was secure.
He then returned to the gas station to see if its employees recognized me from my ID. Ironically, they informed him that I had just left. At that point, great effort was made to obtain my phone number by contacting the credit card companies identified in my wallet (who refused to share such information since I had canceled the cards) and eventually my local police department in St. Joseph.
I am still not exactly sure how my phone number was obtained.
Due to the extraordinary efforts to contact me while I was still in the area, meet me at a convenient location, and await my arrival, I was finally reunited with my wallet and its contents, re-assured that my identity and credit were secure, and able to enjoy the rest of my trip.
Despite having canceled all the credit cards I was carrying in the wallet and having a limited amount of cash at the time, I fortunately had one credit card that was not in the wallet at the time (uncanceled) to use as a source of funds for the rest of the trip.
But had it not been for a kind citizen of Veedersburg going to the trouble of finding Deputy Livengood, and the subsequent efforts by him and the Veedersburg Police Department, this nobody-to-them traveler would have had a very unpleasant trip if for no other reason than not having a driver’s license or any ID.
I can not express enough how valuable an asset you have with Deputy Livengood representing your community and epitomizing public service in its truest form. The unknown-to-me Samaritan knows who they are and should feel equally proud of their kind act and need to know that what to them may have just seemed “the right thing to do” is still greatly appreciated by me; and, of course, I once again wish to express my thanks to Veedersburg Deputy Marshal Richard Livengood for all his extraordinary efforts and kindness.
Back the Blue.
Robert Ott
St. Joseph, Mo.