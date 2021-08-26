Letters to the editor
Yesterday I watched the neighborhood kids getting off the school bus. They were maskless.

An adult met her child coming off the bus with an infant in a stroller. They were all maskless. How can they? How can they offer kids as a human sacrifice to their right extremist madness?

Their own kids. Their own babies.

I’m the redheaded stepchild here in Rensselaer who doesn’t agree with every bizarre right-wing circus act. I learned to keep my mouth shut and not address issues with locals who tended to think I was an evil intrusion on their safe little world.

And I am.

To save the lives of children who can’t protect themselves from their own parents, I intrude on your madness.

Marilea Foust,

Rensselaer

