Yesterday I watched the neighborhood kids getting off the school bus. They were maskless.
An adult met her child coming off the bus with an infant in a stroller. They were all maskless. How can they? How can they offer kids as a human sacrifice to their right extremist madness?
Their own kids. Their own babies.
I’m the redheaded stepchild here in Rensselaer who doesn’t agree with every bizarre right-wing circus act. I learned to keep my mouth shut and not address issues with locals who tended to think I was an evil intrusion on their safe little world.
And I am.
To save the lives of children who can’t protect themselves from their own parents, I intrude on your madness.
Marilea Foust,
Rensselaer