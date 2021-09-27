Dear Editor,
LifeWise Academy West Central would like to thank Carroll White REMC for their grant of $1,500 to support the transportation needs of our new character education program.
LifeWise Academies provide voluntary, no-cost, Bible-based character education for public school students during elective hours once a week. Leaders at the West Central location are excitedly anticipating results similar to other sites, where independent research has proven these programs improve academic, behavioral, and mental health issues in public schools.
The program has also been a catalyst for unification and collaboration between area communities, even at this early stage.
As growth — and with it, increased transportation needs — continue, LifeWise West Central is especially grateful for the timeliness of CW REMC’s generosity.
Amber Leman,
LifeWise Academy West Central