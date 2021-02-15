Dear Editor,
I am an addiction counselor in Indiana through the Department of Child Services. We cannot afford to have our funding for services cut! People are suffering and dying more now then ever!
HB 1001, the state budget bill as currently constructed, would inexplicably make cuts to the mental health and addiction budget.
At a time when behavioral health resources are needed now more than ever due to the COVID-19 pandemic, depression, anxiety, alcoholism, drug overdose and suicide are all on the rise.
The proposed budget would reduce several items, including funding for Serious Mental Illness and Substance Use Disorders.
The proposed budget would also reduce the Recovery Works program, which is designed to move appropriate individuals in the criminal justice system into mental health and addiction treatment, when appropriate. Such a reduction will likely lead to increased incarceration and recidivism rates.
Mental Health America of Indiana strongly supports a decision by the Governor's Office to restore Division of Mental Health and Addiction appropriations to their Fiscal Year 2021 levels, assuming that the revenue forecast does, in fact, grow as expected.
Please fully restore the funding cuts for mental health and addiction in HB 1001.