INDIANAPOLIS — With the pandemic continuing to take a toll on mental health, state Reps. Don Lehe (R-Brookston) and Sharon Negele (R-Attica) encourage Hoosiers to turn to Indiana's Be Well Crisis Helpline.
It's a free and confidential resource already helping thousands of people across the state, they said.
According to Lehe, Hoosiers can connect with a trained counselor at no cost by calling 211 or visiting BeWellIndiana.com.
"The pandemic negatively affected many Hoosiers' overall well-being, including their mental health," Lehe said. "Anyone in need of help can connect to important resources for free, and trained counselors are ready to provide assistance."
When calling 211 to reach the Be Well Crisis Helpline, Hoosiers enter their ZIP code, follow the prompts and select No. 3. On BeWellIndiana.com, Hoosiers can take a mental health assessment, access substance use disorder and recovery resources, as well as educational videos from experts in the field.
According to Negele, 211 and BeWellIndiana.com can connect Hoosiers to other helpful state resources, like child care, and unemployment and health insurance.
"Hoosiers facing anxiety, depression, substance use disorder or other mental health issues can turn to this free helpline or the Be Well Indiana website for assistance," she said. "But in addition to these mental health resources, Hoosiers can seek help for a number of other things to meet their basic needs, like getting food, paying bills and finding housing."
Since launching in July 2020, the helpline assisted more than 8,000 Hoosiers. Nearly 53% of all callers are referred to additional mental health treatment, substance use services or crisis counseling, according to data collected by Be Well Indiana counselors.
Negele said family physicians and health insurance providers can also provide access to telehealth options for counseling and emotional support.