BROOKSTON – State Rep. Don Lehe (R-Brookston) said Hoosiers should be aware of several new state laws effective July 1 to expand broadband access, protect religious rights and supporting life.
"This session we focused on meeting the needs of hardworking Hoosiers in our communities," Lehe said. "From connecting rural areas with high-speed internet to supporting expectant mothers and their unborn babies, there are several new laws that put Hoosiers first and help move the state forward."
Lehe highlighted several new and notable laws:
Expanding Broadband Access
House Enrolled Act 1001 provides an unprecedented $250 million investment that will help expand reliable and affordable internet service, especially in unserved and underserved areas. House Enrolled Act 1449 prioritizes internet access for Hoosier schools, students and health care clinics in rural communities.
Supporting Pro-Life Movement
To support expectant mothers and their unborn babies, physicians could be required to provide time-sensitive information to pregnant women on how they may stop the progression of a drug-induced abortion. House Enrolled Act 1577 could save lives by helping mothers who want to reverse course and give birth to their child.
Protecting In-Person Worship
Religious gatherings are defined as essential, and Senate Enrolled Act 263 ensures the government cannot restrict the right to worship in-person during public emergencies. Other church services like food pantries, daycare or educational classes can also not be more restricted than other essential services.
Prioritizing Students, Teachers
K-12 education will receive a historic, $1.9 billion increase in funding over the next two years to support students and teacher pay raises. House Enrolled Act 1008 provides a new, $150 million grant program supports students who are at risk of falling behind or scored below academic standards because of disruptions caused by COVID-19.