FOUNTAIN COUNTY, INDIANA — The Veedersburg Charles Forrest American Legion Post 288 continues to respect the current recommendations and restrictions in place, and has planned ceremonies for Memorial Day, Monday, May 31, to remember, honor, and be eternally grateful for those who paid the ultimate sacrifice protecting our freedoms, according to information from the post.
The post has opted to go back to its roots visiting six local cemeteries and the Veedersburg War Memorial, honoring all fallen veterans and service members, holding a brief ceremony that concludes with the three-volley salute and Taps. The schedule of events is as follows:
Newtown Cemetery — 10 a.m. (Newtown, Indiana); Rose Hill Cemetery — 10:45 a.m. (Hillsboro, Indiana); Rockfield Cemetery — 11:30 a.m. (Veedersburg, Indiana); Bonebrake Cemetery — noon (Veedersburg, Indiana); Cold Spring Cemetery — 12:30 p.m. (Veedersburg, Indiana); Osborn Prairie Cemetery — 1:30 p.m. (Stone Bluff, Indiana); Veedersburg War Memorial — 2 p.m. (Veedersburg, Indiana).