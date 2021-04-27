RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Central showed fight in its Hoosier Conference contest with Lafayette Central Catholic at Bomber field Monday.
Trailing 7-1 in the fourth inning, the Bombers scored eight runs to take a 9-7 lead. But LCC followed with a surge of its own, scoring 14 runs in the top of the fifth inning to capture a 21-9 victory in five innings.
The Knights (11-3, 6-1 in the HC) had 10 hits and took advantage of Bomber errors for their biggest inning of the season. RCHS used three pitchers in the inning, including starter Jacob Pickering and relievers Austin Francis and Kenseth Johns.
Pickering allowed 11 runs (9 earned) on 10 hits over 3 1/3 innings. He struck out three and walked two. Francis went two innings, allowing four hits and three earned runs and Johns got two outs, allowing four runs on three hits.
Justin Brady and AJ Bordenet had four hits each for LCC, which sits atop the conference standings. Brady was 4 for 5 with two runs scored and four RBIs and Bordenet was 4 for 6 with a double, three runs and two RBIs.
Carter Johnson was 3 for 4 and Matt Moran was 2 for 2 with two runs scored, a double and four RBIs.
For the Bombers, who had 16 hits to LCC’s 17, Francis was 2 for 4 with a two-run single and Jacob Pickering was 3 for 4 with two RBIs. Grant Spangler also had a pair of singles with an RBI and Ethan Pickering was 2 for 4 with an RBI. Tommy Boyles had a double among his two hits and scored two runs and Lakin Webb added an RBI single. Kelton Hesson was 2 for 4 with an RBI.
Monday’s meeting featured two of three teams in the HC with winning records. Western, which is 4-1 in league play, has an 8-3 mark.
Bomber bats bash North White
RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Central didn’t let North White’s pitching staff get into a rhythm Saturday in completing a doubleheader sweep.
The Bombers bashed the Vikings, 13-1 and 22-4, collecting a combined 24 hits and piling on the runs early in both games to improve to 8-2 on the season.
RCHS needed just six hits in game one to win by a 13-1 final. The Bombers took a 5-0 lead after the first inning and added six more runs in the bottom of the second for an 11-0 lead.
North White (3-8) scored its run in the top of the fourth inning against winning pitcher Jacob Pickering, who allowed just two hits — including a Brayden Buschman double — over five innings. Pickering had six strikeouts and no earned runs.
Pickering helped his cause by going 2 for 3 with two runs scored and four RBIs. Grant Spangler had a two-run single and Lakin Webb, Teagan Brown and Tommy Boyles had hits. Brown and Boyles scored three runs each and Webb and Austin Francis scored two runs apiece.
Brayden Buschman suffered the loss, allowing nine earned runs on six hits with six walks and two strikeouts.
In game two, the Bombers jumped ahead 2-0 after the first inning and batted around in the second inning, scoring 12 runs for a 14-0 lead.
The home team had 18 hits, with Boyles going 4 for 4 with four runs scored and four RBIs. He had a two-run home run.
Kenseth Johns also homered and drove in three runs. He also scored three times.
Kelton Hesson was 2 for 4 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored; Brown finished 1 for 2 with an RBI and two runs scored; Webb added two hits with two RBIs and two runs scored; Spangler had an RBI single; Francis had two doubles with two RBIs; and Brody Chamness was 3 for 3 with two RBIs and three runs scored.
North White managed nine hits, including seven against starter Spangler. The senior right-hander struck out five, walked five and allowed just one earned run over four innings of work.
Caleb Orr suffered the loss for the Vikings. Allowing 13 runs on 11 hits over 1 1/3 innings. He struck out one and walked one.
Cade Garrett and Elijah Quasebarth had two hits each for the Vikings and Bentley Buschman, Brayden Buschman, CJ Hunt, Zack Sloan and Orr had singles.