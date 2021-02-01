WOLCOTT — South Newton’s own Fab Five got it done for coach Jim Sammons at Tri-County Friday night.
With the roster down to five players due to COVID issues and injuries, the Rebels leaned heavily on their starting five to rally from a fourth-quarter deficit and secure a 30-28 Midwest Conference win over their rivals.
Junior Cy Sammons hit 4 of 6 free throws in the game’s final 1:09 to bump the Rebels’ league record to 2-2. They improve to 4-6 overall.
Sammons hit two free throws to tie the game at 28-28 after coach Sammons and his staff called for Cy to position himself under the basket. He muscled his way to the rim and was fouled with 1:09 remaining.
“He’s been focused on all year long because he’s our go-to guy,” coach Sammons said of his son. “They kind of face-guarded him with a box-and-one a little bit and I could tell he was getting a little frustrated. We just needed to free him up a little bit where he could get a bucket or two and get that confidence back. We were able to draw something up at the end and he was able to do that.”
Tri-County responded with turnovers on back-to-back possessions and Cy was fouled on the Rebels’ corresponding possessions. He hit 2 of 4 free throws for a 30-28 lead, with the final free throw coming with 6.4 seconds left.
The Cavaliers (3-7, 1-1) had one final shot at hitting the game winner, but senior Chase Stearn’s 3-point heave from 20 feet just before the buzzer caromed off the side of the rim and into teammate Logan Doty’s hands. Doty tipped the ball back onto the rim with no time remaining, but the shot rolled out, giving South Newton its first win over the Cavaliers in nine meetings.
The win also snapped South Newton’s four-game skid.
Cavs coach Mark Gretencord said the final play featured senior guard Jaedan Johnson as the number one option with Stearns the other option.
“We were looking for Jaedan to drive and get a shot and if he didn’t have the lane we were going to have Chase trail behind and give Chase the look,” he said. “Chase can hit those from deep. He’s pretty good at that. It looked good, and then we had the tip and it just didn’t go. We got the look we wanted if Jaedan wasn’t able to drive.”
It was the play of junior guard Kayden Cruz that gave the Rebels a chance at catching then beating the Cavaliers. He scored 19 of his team’s first 26 points, including 10 points on 3 of 6 shooting with two free throws in the second half.
He had all but four of his team’s points in the second half until Cy Sammons hit his foul shots. Sammons, who drew a crowd whenever he touched the ball, would finish with seven points.
“Kudos to our guys,” coach Sammons said. “When they take something away from Cy then Kayden steps up to keep us in the game. As long as the game was close, even with the personnel we had, even though we were short-handed, I thought we had a chance. That’s all you can ask for when you’re in a situation like this.”
Cy Sammons had a 3-point basket in the opening quarter and didn’t score again until a minute left in the game. He had just three shots in the game.
“I thought Korbin Lawson did a solid job on Cy defensively,” Gretencord said. “He held him to seven points and four of those were from the foul line. He had a made three in the first quarter and didn’t have another field goal after that.”
With the attention focused on Sammons, Cruz was able to weave in and out of TC’s defense for most of the night.
“We didn’t do a very good job of staying in front of him (Cruz),” Gretencord said. “We were allowing him to penetrate. We didn’t cover him on the open threes. We knew we had to stop him and the Sammons boy.”
Johnson led the Cavaliers with 10 points and Stearns finished with seven. Gretencord felt his team left several points off the board.
“Holding a team to 30 points is fantastic. We just can’t score 28. We’ve got to get better offensively,” he said.