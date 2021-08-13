JASPER COUNTY — Financial representative Frankie Lane is creating community closeness for Jasper County.
A financial advisor at the Modern Woodmen of America — which is a fraternal benefit society — Lane has been able to create community events thanks to mutual aid by Modern Woodmen of America.
One event already established is no-cost community classes. The classes include pressure cooking, couponing, Microsoft Word, canvas painting and blanket making alongside Phil’s Friends. These events will be held at different locations throughout the community, as Lane says she wants to “get community members moving throughout the community.”
Another event established is the Small Business Awards Banquet to be held at the Connection Center in DeMotte. Community members have already had the chance to vote, and the top businesses will receive plaques, while others will receive certificates.
A Hometown Heroes Award will also be presented.
“I’m really trying to tie in everything local,” said Lane, “Everything I do leads to an open community discussion.”
Lane is currently working with the Wheatfield Chamber of Commerce on updating its website and she has been working with the Connection Center in DeMotte and sponsoring events for organizers there.
The last official partnership she has worked on has been with David Myers, the principal at Wheatfield Elementary School. She has provided a $2,500 matching fee towards the PTC Academic program.
Lane has been quietly “brewing some good ideas about community activities outside of the no cost classes.”
A 2001 graduate of Lowell High School, Lane went on to enhance her education. She earned her associates degree in Criminal Justice, her bachelors in Psychology, and her masters in Mental Health Counseling.
Lane was a sales director for 12 years, and then a mental health counselor in Jasper County. She also does biblical counseling at her church.
Stay tuned on her Facebook page, Frankie Lane, Modern Woodmen of America, to check for updates. She can be contacted at Frankie.L.Lane@mwarep.org for business inquiries.