DANVILLE, IL — Lakeview College of Nursing recently honored one of its faculty members with an award. Mary Margaret Barkley of Danville, IL, received the Flame Award at the College’s recent White Coat Ceremony.
Barkley, who is an instructor at Lakeview College of Nursing, has been with the College since 2005. She has taught several courses at the College including Health Assessment, Foundations of Professional Practice, Nursing of the Adult Client I, Transcultural Nursing, Older Adult Health, Adult Health III, and has served as a lab simulation coordinator.
Lanette Stuckey, who is the Dean of Lakeview’s nursing program, said that the Flame Award honors and recognizes a faculty member who has demonstrated a commitment to high-quality nursing care through their years of experience.
The award itself was inspired by Lakeview’s logo. The logo is an evolution of three symbolic components, one of them being the flame, according to Stuckey.
“The flame honors Florence Nightingale’s passion for excellence in the healthcare field and that we may model ourselves after her efforts,” explained Stuckey.
She added, “Mary Margaret is passionate about nursing and nursing education. With over 25 years of experience as a nurse, she is a great resource for our nursing students.”
Barkley said she was grateful to be recognized with the award. “It was such a great honor to receive this and it was such a surprise,” she said.
As a graduate from the associate degree program at Parkland College, Barkley earned a bachelor of science in nursing degree as well as a master of science in nursing degree from Indiana Wesleyan University.
Over the years, Barkley has provided professional nursing care at OSF, Danville, IL, in the intensive care unit as well as telemetry.