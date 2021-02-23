LAKE VILLAGE — The Lake Township Fire Department conducted an ice rescue training with several other departments in the area recently. There are many different water sources in the area and this is the time when ice fishing can be very popular and dangerous. “Ice water rescue is something our department takes very seriously. The longer a person is in the freezing water the deadlier it can become,” said Fire Chief Allan Corning.
This training has proven it’s worth more than once said lead instructor Jammie Little, Assistant Chief.
Firefighters are trained how to approach a victim hook them to a safety line and create a pulling team to drag them out of the water. "We train with rope throw bags, rescue sleds, and equipment. The more we train the better we are prepared to handle any situation," added Little. "We were thrilled to have other departments come to the training. Mutual aid response is the backbone of rural area fire department response. Learning things the same way together will help with any emergencies we respond to in the future."
Departments involved in the training included:
- Lake Township
- Lowell Fire
- Lincoln Township
- Morocco Fire
- Newton County Ambulance Service