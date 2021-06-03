INDIANAPOLIS –More than 600 students recently graduated from Indiana Connections Academy, a tuition-free full-time public virtual school, as part of the Class of 2021 - including Micaela Brown, Coleson Harrington, Zane Hill, Navee Pearce, Cody Reed and Ava Rochin from Lafayette, Ind. The cohort of diverse and accomplished graduates collectively earned more than $2.3 million in scholarships and awards.
For more than a decade, Indiana Connections Academy has served thousands of students with a variety of needs. Students with health issues or who are highly involved in activities outside of school succeed in the online environment because it offers a more flexible schedule. Other students benefit from the ability to work at their own individual pace with learning plans tailored to match their needs and abilities or from the personal attention they receive from teachers to stay motivated and engaged. Students have access to advanced courses, extracurricular activities and flexible scheduling that helps them take ownership of their own unique educational journey. At Indiana Connections Academy, students join a collaborative community with their fellow students and educators that provides a welcoming, distraction-free learning environment.
"We [my siblings and I] wanted to attend a school that would allow some flexibility in our classes, and Indiana Connections Academy fit the bill," said Joshua A. Klabunde, senior graduate from Indiana Connections Academy who will attend Valparaiso University with a Presidential Scholarship. "We're able to do our lessons at whatever time of day and even change what days we work on what. While this gives us time for outdoor projects and family time, many students who hold jobs or do sports find the flexibility very helpful."
The majority of graduates, 60 percent, plan to attend two- or four-year colleges or universities.
Additional graduates have plans to attend vocational training programs (10 percent), join the military (three percent) or enter the workforce directly upon graduation (21 percent).
With the ability to work anywhere there is an Internet connection, students hail from small and large cities in Indiana – including Evansville, Fort Wayne, Franklin, Indianapolis, Martinsville, Shelbyville, South Bend and more. In total, more than 3,500 students have now received a diploma from Indiana Connections Academy.
With an enrollment cap of 7,000 students, school leaders recommend enrolling immediately.
Details about upcoming information sessions and other events including dates and locations are available online or by calling 800.382.6010. For more information about Indiana Connections Academy, visit IndianaConnectionsAcademy.com.