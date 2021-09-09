LAFAYETTE — The Alzheimer’s Association Greater Indiana Chapter is moving forward with plans to host the Greater Lafayette Walk to End Alzheimer’s in-person this year.
The event will be Sept. 18 at Riehle Plaza.
The health and safety of participants, staff and volunteers remain the top priorities. Options will be offered to participate online and “Walk from home” in local neighborhoods.
All in-person events will be outside and implement safety protocols including physical distancing, contactless registration, hand sanitizing stations and more.
Masks are welcome and will be available on-site.
Officials said they will continue to closely monitor Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), state and local guidelines to ensure Walk events adhere to recommendations and are safe for attendees.
On Walk day, participants honor those affected by Alzheimer’s with the poignant Promise Garden ceremony — a mission-focused experience that signifies solidarity in the fight against the disease. The colors of the Promise Garden flowers represent people’s connection to Alzheimer’s — their personal reasons to end the disease.
“We’re glad to be back in person this year because coming together in the fight against Alzheimer’s and dementia is so meaningful to our volunteers and participants,” said Morgan Jessup, manager, Greater Lafayette Walk to End Alzheimer’s. “The Promise Garden ceremony is an incredible visual display of the impact the disease has on our community, and it shows all those affected that they are not alone.”
The funds raised through the Walk to End Alzheimer’s support Alzheimer’s Association research and programs for those affected by the disease.
“We are grateful for the incredible support we’ve received from this community over the years, and especially in light of the challenges we’ve all faced over the last year and a half,” said Natalie Sutton, executive director, Alzheimer’s Association Greater Indiana Chapter. “As our latest Facts and Figures report showed, COVID-19 has had a devastating impact on those living with Alzheimer’s and other dementia here in Indiana and across the country. We have continued to offer care and support through virtual education programs, caregiver support groups and the 24/7 Helpline (800.272.3900), and we’re now offering both virtual and in-person services. All of those programs are free for those affected, and the Walk to End Alzheimer’s makes that possible.”
The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease — a leading cause of death in the United States.
Additionally, more than 11 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias.
In Indiana alone, there are 110,000 people living with the disease and 215,000 caregivers.
To register and receive the latest updates on this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s, visit alz.org/indiana/walk.
The Greater Lafayette Walk to End Alzheimer’s is supported by Nationwide Presenting Sponsors Edward Jones and CVS, with additional support from IU Health Arnett.