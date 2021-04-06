CEDARVILLE, OH — When sophomore Ellen Davis, an early education and special education double major from Lafayette, Indiana, was asked about her passions and hopes for the school of education, her childhood alongside a younger brother with Down syndrome inspired an advocacy event to encourage and exhort her peers.
On Monday, March 22, Cedarville University’s Student Education Association (SEA) hosted a disabilities forum to address how individuals can care for those with special needs. The event featured expert panelists and personal testimonials.
The event discussed different questions students had about how to interact with individuals who have disabilities, disability etiquette and how to help families with disabled members become more connected in the church.
Davis’ experiences with her brother, Noah, instilled a deep passion in her to care for those with disabilities. She originally shared her perspective and the idea for the program with Dr. Kevin Jones, dean and assistant professor of education.
“He asked about our lives and what we were passionate about,” Davis said. “I shared about my heart for disability in the church, and my desire for the church to grow in sharing the gospel and integrating people with special needs. He asked if I would want to put on an event, and I jumped at the chance.”
“God has called Christians to share the gospel with everyone, not just those who are the same as them,” Davis said. “If this event encouraged even one person to get to know someone in their church with disabilities, it will be worth it to me.”
Located in southwest Ohio, Cedarville University is an accredited, Christ-centered, Baptist institution with an enrollment of 4,550 undergraduate, graduate, and online students in more than 150 areas of study. Founded in 1887, Cedarville is recognized nationally for its authentic Christian community, rigorous academic programs, strong graduation, and retention rates, accredited professional and health science offerings, and high student engagement ranking. For more information about Cedarville University, visit www.cedarville.edu.