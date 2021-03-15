TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. — On March 12, just after 7:00 p.m., Trooper Mason Wiley was patrolling Veterans Memorial Parkway just east of 18th Street in Lafayette, IN. Trooper Wiley attempted to stop a 2005 Saturn Vue for speeding. The Saturn was being driven by James Cook, 26, of Lafayette, IN. When Trooper Wiley activated his emergency lights, the vehicle continued westbound on Veterans Memorial Parkway at a high rate of speed.
Trooper Wiley pursued the vehicle to 9th street, where Cook made a left turn to go south, and another immediate left turn onto Waterstone Drive. Cook drove through the neighborhood before getting back onto 9th street and going south. Cook attempted to turn onto Valley Forge Road and crashed into a brick wall. Trooper Wiley was able to safely take Cook into custody. Further investigation revealed Cook had an active warrant for his arrest out of Clinton County, IN for Burglary. Troopers on scene also located a controlled substance inside the vehicle. Cook was uninjured in the crash and transported to Tippecanoe County Jail.
Arrested and Preliminary Charges:
- James Cook, 26, Lafayette, IN
- Resisting Law Enforcement with a Vehicle – Level 6 Felony
- Possession of a Controlled Substance – Level 6 Felony
- Aggressive Driving – Class A Misdemeanor
- Criminal Mischief – Class B Misdemeanor
- Reckless Driving – Class C Misdemeanor
Trooper Wiley was assisted on scene by Sgt. Mull, Sgt. Kendall, Trooper Brown, Probationary Trooper Miramontes, and JR Enterprise.