LAFAYETTE — Fire officials are still investigating a structure fire Aug. 30 during which a woman was discovered deceased.
Shortly after 10 p.m. Aug. 30, Lafayette firefighters responded to the 1400 block of Elizabeth Street where a portion of a duplex was on fire. The deceased woman's was found within the living space that was on fire when firefighters entered the structure.
The victim's name is being withheld pending proper notification of family. Her identification and cause of death will be released later by the Tippecanoe County Coroner's Office
The cause of the fire is currently under investigation but fire officials said no criminal activity is suspected.