LAFAYETTE – The Aviators won the Prospect League first half division championship and will host a one game playoff Thursday, Aug. 5 at 7 p.m. against the second half division winner.
The winner of the division championship playoff game on Aug. 5 advances to the Prospect League Conference Finals.
The winners of the conference finals will play for the Prospect League Championship.
Tickets for the Prospect League Division Championship game at Loeb Stadium on Aug. 5 will go on sale Wednesday, July 7 at 10 a.m. Playoff tickets – priced at $10 – will be available for purchase on-line at lafayettebaseball.com/tickets, in person at the Loeb Stadium box office or by calling the Aviators office at 464-6810.
In recognition of playoff tickets going on sale July 7, the Aviators will be offering a one-day Lucky 7 Playoff Ticket Special. On July 7, tickets for the Division Championship game will be only $7. Beginning July 8, playoff tickets will return to their regular price of $10.
The Aviators finished the first half of the East-Wabash River Division with a 19-9 record, three games ahead of second-place Danville Dans.