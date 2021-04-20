RENSSELAER, Ind. — After being swept by Merrillville to open the season, the North Newton girl’s tennis team rebounded by sweeping rival Rensselaer 5-0 without dropping a set on April 15.
The Lady Spartans No. 1 singles player Hope Churchill defeated Kelsey Rodibaugh 6-1, 6-2. In No. 2 singles action, North Newton’s Nicole Szczepanski topped Jess Ringen 6-4, 6-2. Maddie Binge finished off the singles completion with a 6-1, 6-0 win over Rensselaer’s Baylee Neira.
In doubles action, the due of Haley Graham and Hannah Cooper defeated Rensselaer’s Sarah Kaufman and Bailee Radtke 6-2, 6-2. In the final match, North Newton doubles team of Miranda Mauck and London Galvan beat Gabby Cabrera-Gallegos and Karina Herrera 6-4, 6-1.
With the win, North Newton improved to 1-1 on the season.
On April 13, the Lady Spartans were on the other side of being swept falling 5-0 to Merrilville. Church hill fell 6-0, 6-1, Szczepanski lost 6-2, 6-0, and Binge was edged out 6-4, 6-2. In doubles action, the North New2ton team of Graham and Cooper fell 6-4, 6-2, while Mauck and Galvan lost 6-3, 6-3.