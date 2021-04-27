MOROCCO, Ind. — Coming off a huge come-from-behind win over Frontier the day before, the North Newton Lady Spartans ran into a hard-throwing pitcher and a solid Wheeler squad in a 6-1 loss on April 23.
Wheeler pitcher Clara Phariss allowed just two hits while striking out 17 to pick up the win.
Wheeler grabbed a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning scoring a run on two hits.
North Newton answered back in the bottom half of the inning scoring a run on no hits and an error. Junior standout Grace Hollopeter got the inning started by getting hit with a pitch. A walk to freshman Summer Wynn advanced Hollopeter to second base. Hollopeter then stole third base and scored on a throwing error to tie the game.
Wheeler took the lead for good in the second inning, scoring a run on a hit and a North Newton error for a 2-1 advantage.
Wheeler would break the game open in the fourth, scoring four runs on four hits to go up 6-1. The big blow was a 3-run homer from Sydney Ochall.
That lead would hold up, as North Newton freshman pitcher Summer Wynn was able to keep Wheeler off the scoreboard the rest of the way. Wynn gave up six runs on 10 hits while striking out five.
Hollopeter, who hit a grand slam the day before, and Phoebe Busboom had the lone hits for the Lady Spartans as Hollopeter blasted a triple tonight field in the third inning, and Busboom ran out a single in the seventh.